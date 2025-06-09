Ex-serviceman, wife held for Rs 17.5 lakh job scam in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A couple, including a former serviceman, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping two individuals of Rs 17.5 lakh by promising to secure government jobs for them.

Sources in the office of the Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police said that D Devendiran (50), a resident of S Puthur village, had recently lodged a complaint with SP S Jeyakumar. In his complaint, Devendiran stated that his elder son, D Ajith Kumar’s classmate, B Gokul, claimed his father A Baskar (60) could help arrange a government job for Ajith as an office assistant in the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department.

Though Devendiran initially declined the offer, Baskar later contacted him directly, introducing himself as a senior official with the Railways. He also claimed that his wife, B Anusya (58), had strong connections in the Cuddalore Collectorate. Trusting their claims, Devendiran paid Rs 6 lakh in two instalments around two years ago. Baskar assured him that the job would be secured within a month or the amount would be refunded.

However, Devendiran told police that only Rs 1 lakh was returned, and no job materialised.

Devendiran also discovered that another individual known to him, one Gunasekaran, had paid Rs 14 lakh to Baskar under similar promises and had received only Rs 1.5 lakh back. When both men demanded the return of the remaining money, Baskar allegedly threatened them, boasting of his supposed influence in the Railways and his wife’s political contacts.

“Baskar said we could complain anywhere, but nothing would happen to them,” Devendiran mentioned in his statement.

Following the complaint, SP Jeyakumar directed the District Crime Branch to conduct a probe. Investigations revealed that Baskar was an ex-serviceman and had worked in the Railways only on a temporary basis.

The couple was arrested at their residence in Thirupathiripuliyur on Sunday and produced before a magistrate. They have been remanded in judicial custody.