Ex-IRS officer is TVK’s propaganda and policy chief

“I am happy to be part of TVK leader Vijay’s work towards bringing a social change. As common people, we want change. I see a genuine adherence to principles only in TVK,” Arunraj told reporters on Monday.

Calling his decision a natural extension of his public service, Arunraj said, “I joined the civil services to serve the people. I am satisfied with the work I did there. But real power lies with the people, and entering electoral politics is a better way to serve them.”

He also dismissed reports saying he was part of the income tax team that raided Vijay’s residence.

Asked about whether he would have space to function effectively, given that the party already has general secretaries, Arunraj said Vijay has a long-term vision for good governance and has created the new post specifically to design and implement action plans.

In his statement, Vijay also noted that several notable figures had recently joined the party including former AIADMK MLAs R Rajalakshmi and A Sridharan, former DMK MLA S David Selvan, former judge C Subash, and N Marie Wilson, managing director of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology.