Stronger policies needed for Tamil Nadu to meet 2030 EV goals, says report

CHENNAI: A new report by the State Planning Commission and Guidance Tamil Nadu has stressed the need for strong policy support, failing which the state may not meet the nation’s target to adopt Electric Vehicles (EVs) in over 20% commercial fleets by 2030.

The study, titled Tamil Nadu’s Automotive Future, outlines a roadmap for transforming the state into a hub for clean mobility innovation. It calls for the creation of a high-level Mobility Innovation and Growth Council with representation from government, industry and academia, to coordinate cross-sector efforts.

A proposed ‘Mobility Data Commons’ would pool anonymised data from EVs, charging stations, and logistics platforms to inform real-time policy and urban planning.

Tamil Nadu currently produces the majority of India’s electric two-wheelers and accounts for nearly half of all auto exports. However, EV sales remain modest, accounting for only 6.6% of total vehicle sales as of August 2024.