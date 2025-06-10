Wastewater discharge pollutes Kanniyakumari shore

KANNIYAKUMARI: Wastewater from hundreds of lodges, eateries and houses in Kanniyakumari town continues to be discharged directly into the sea behind the iconic Our Lady of Ransom Church, severely polluting the shoreline near the ferry service boat jetty. Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unaddressed, impacting both the local fishing community and tourism in the area.
Although Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the upgradation of the Kanniyakumari town panchayat into a municipality during the Thiruvalluvar statue's silver jubilee celebration last December, residents say the long-standing pollution problem spanning decades still persists with no concrete action taken.
According to sources, fishermen are frequently seen wading through the polluted waters to board and anchor their fibre boats on the shore, which is visibly filthy and odorous. All the liquid waste from hotels and houses is directly let into the sea. There is no underground drainage system in many areas.
"A proposal costing around Rs 15 crore is being prepared to set up a separate liquid and solid waste treatment system to provide a permanent solution," said B Kanniyappan, in-charge Commissioner of Kanniyakumari municipality to TNIE.
For the local fisherfolk, the pollution has had serious health and livelihood consequences. "Wading into this contaminated water daily has affected my leg," said D Subash, a 68-year-old fisherman from Kanniyakumari.
Church representatives also expressed concern over the environmental and spiritual impact. "Wastewater has been flowing into the sea behind our church for over 50 years, mostly from nearby lodges," said K Starwin, parish council secretary of Our Lady of Ransom Church. "We recently staged a sit-in protest near the church to demand action. We also met Minister K N Nehru and submitted a memorandum. We're now waiting with hope for an official response," he added.
Fisherman J James, pointing to four locations where hotel waste is discharged into the sea, said the pollution has turned the seawater black. "The smell is unbearable. We can't even sit inside our homes, and tourists avoid stepping onto this shore to view the sunrise," he said.
Another fisherman, J Rabistan, added, "We have no choice but to wade into this polluted sea every day to get to our boats. It's been this way for decades."