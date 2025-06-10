Wastewater discharge pollutes Kanniyakumari shore

KANNIYAKUMARI: Wastewater from hundreds of lodges, eateries and houses in Kanniyakumari town continues to be discharged directly into the sea behind the iconic Our Lady of Ransom Church, severely polluting the shoreline near the ferry service boat jetty. Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unaddressed, impacting both the local fishing community and tourism in the area.

Although Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the upgradation of the Kanniyakumari town panchayat into a municipality during the Thiruvalluvar statue's silver jubilee celebration last December, residents say the long-standing pollution problem spanning decades still persists with no concrete action taken.

According to sources, fishermen are frequently seen wading through the polluted waters to board and anchor their fibre boats on the shore, which is visibly filthy and odorous. All the liquid waste from hotels and houses is directly let into the sea. There is no underground drainage system in many areas.