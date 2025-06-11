Madras HC bins plea for CBI probe into GCC scheme for sanitary workers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to order a CBI probe into the implementation of the entrepreneurship scheme for conservancy workers in Greater Chennai Corporation. However, it has issued a set of directions to ensure only eligible workers and their legal heirs benefit from the scheme.

A division bench of justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan on Tuesday passed the orders on a public interest litigation petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar alleging misappropriation of funds in the Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme.

It said that since the issues highlighted by the petitioner have been redressed on account of the fair concession made by Ravikumar Narra, of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), and the non-adversarial stand taken by the respondent authorities of the government, there is no need to direct the CBI to register a case on his complaint.