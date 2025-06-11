Union Min Vaishnaw lauds TN’s Electronics sector growth

CHENNAI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday appreciated the state government for its growth in the electronics manufacturing sector.

In a video message delivered during the launch of ‘Tamil AI’ project, Vaishnaw said the electronics manufacturing sector in Tamil Nadu is expanding rapidly, with many projects for manufacturing mobilephones, laptop being established here.

He lauded Tamil-AI as a path-breaking initiative, which marks a new era in integrating cutting-edge technology with one of the world’s oldest and richest languages.

“The Tamil AI project, as part of the larger AI Mission, holds the promise to transform how artificial intelligence is used with Tamil. This is not just about innovation–it is about inclusion and cultural preservation through technology,” he said.

Tamil-AI is a project to develop artificial intelligence tasks specifically for the Tamil language. A Ashwathaman, founder of Tamil AI project, said the initiative aims to incorporate all ancient Tamil books into the language model.