107 hospitalised after eating annadanam in Madurai

MADURAI; Around 107 people, including 11 children from S Kallumadai village in Tiruchuli taluk, were admitted to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) due to diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming vegetarian food served during an annadanam at a local temple.

Sources said that over 300 people took part in a temple Kumbabishekam on Sunday. Later, food was cooked and served as annadhanam to devotees for two days following the event.

On Tuesday, several residents began experiencing dizziness, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Over 20 people were admitted to the PHC and hospitals in Madurai and Sivaganga. Later, many were transferred to GRH on Wednesday.