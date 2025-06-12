AIADMK a weed, should be eradicated: CM Stalin at agri expo

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday came down heavily on the AIADMK accusing it of betraying the farmers in all ways and alleging that farmers had to fight for everything under its rule. “However, that situation has now changed under the DMK regime,” the CM said.
He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day agricultural exhibition and conference organised by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at Vijayamangalam in Erode district.
“Farmer suicides increased during the last AIADMK regime. When farmers protested in Delhi against the now-repealed three contentious central farm laws (2020-21), the AIADMK supported those laws without any shame. That’s why farmers defeated that party. Weeds like AIADMK should be completely eradicated from the country,” Stalin said.
“Many more schemes for farmers are going to come under the Dravidian model government, which will come to power again in Tamil Nadu. And for that, all the farmers should support this government. We are not fake farmers who deceive people. We are the first to support farmers in times of trouble,” the CM added.
Stalin said he was delighted to meet the farmers of the western region through this event before the release of water from Mettur Dam on Thursday for Cauvery Delta irrigation.
“The main reason for this event being held in Erode is because the district is home to many pioneer farmers. The DMK government is formulating and implementing various schemes to protect the welfare of farmers. That is why, for the first time in the history of TN, we presented a separate budget for the agriculture sector.
But the previous AIADMK regime was like a weed growing among the crops. That regime betrayed the farmers in all ways and under that party’s rule, farmers had to fight for everything, but that situation has now changed under the DMK regime,” the CM added.
He also instructed the department to organise such exhibitions and conferences in all the regions of TN. As part of the event, the CM inaugurated 16 completed projects worth Rs 15.70 crore and laid the foundation stone for 11 new projects worth Rs 159.53 crore. He also provided welfare assistance worth Rs 25.41 crore to 4,524 beneficiaries.
Earlier, the CM attended the wedding reception of Tiruppur South constituency MLA K Selvaraj’s daughter, Senthamizh.Ministers E V Velu, S Muthusamy, MRK Panneerselvam, M P Saminathan, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and others were present.