AIADMK a weed, should be eradicated: CM Stalin at agri expo

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday came down heavily on the AIADMK accusing it of betraying the farmers in all ways and alleging that farmers had to fight for everything under its rule. “However, that situation has now changed under the DMK regime,” the CM said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day agricultural exhibition and conference organised by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at Vijayamangalam in Erode district.

“Farmer suicides increased during the last AIADMK regime. When farmers protested in Delhi against the now-repealed three contentious central farm laws (2020-21), the AIADMK supported those laws without any shame. That’s why farmers defeated that party. Weeds like AIADMK should be completely eradicated from the country,” Stalin said.

“Many more schemes for farmers are going to come under the Dravidian model government, which will come to power again in Tamil Nadu. And for that, all the farmers should support this government. We are not fake farmers who deceive people. We are the first to support farmers in times of trouble,” the CM added.

Stalin said he was delighted to meet the farmers of the western region through this event before the release of water from Mettur Dam on Thursday for Cauvery Delta irrigation.