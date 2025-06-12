Mother flings 45-day-old ‘ill’ baby to death in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman, mother of 45-day-old twin girls, allegedly killed one of the babies due to suspected postpartum depression on Tuesday morning in Neelankarai.

The woman threw the infant from the terrace of her house as she believed it was unhealthy and did not show signs of improvement despite her efforts, sources said. She is likely to be arrested under charges of murder, Neelankarai police said.

According to police, the woman was staying at her parents’ house after delivering the twins. Her husband would visit them frequently. While one of the babies was healthy, weighing around 2.5 kg, the other one was underweight, weighing only around 1.5 kg. This child, the woman believed, was not responding well to her feeding and continued to remain weak, police sources said.

“As the infant was not recovering well, the mother became depressed over its health. This, we think, may have caused her trauma,” a police officer said.

On Tuesday morning, the woman allegedly threw the baby from the terrace of the house. Sometime later, the woman’s father noticed that one of the babies was missing, prompting the others in the family to begin searching for the infant inside the house. When they could not find the baby, they lodged a complaint with the Neelankarai police station.