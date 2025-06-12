No rift in DMK alliance, will be happy with six seats, says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

CUDDALORE: Chidambaram MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday dismissed any possibility of a split within the DMK alliance. He said efforts are being made to create unrest but asserted that such attempts would not succeed.

Speaking to reporters after attending a series of events in the Chidambaram parliament constituency, Thirumavalavan said only the media keep raising the question of whether alliance parties will demand more seats.

“We would be happy to get the six seats we currently have but we will, of course, try for more. In every election, we ask for more seats. Many parties are part of this alliance and all must be accommodated,” Thiruma said. The final decision on seat-sharing rests with the DMK leadership, which will consider the political situation, the alliance’s success, and the collective interest, he said, stressing that VCK will, however, remain in the alliance.

“There is no possibility of any party leaving the DMK alliance. Attempts to divide the DMK alliance will not succeed. Those who are worried that the alliance cannot be broken are the ones trying to create such narratives,” he added.

On the issue of officials accidentally damaging an Ambedkar statue while removing a flagpole, Thiruma said removing flagpoles undermines democracy.

He added that the VCK has appealed against the Madras High Court’s order in this regard.