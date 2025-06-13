42-year-old reverses car after rituals, runs over man in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old man, sleeping on the pavement of Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, was run over by a luxury car in Tiruchy on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested the owner of the four-wheeler, M Saravanan (42) of Karur. He had recently bought the car and visited the temple to perform a pooja.

After parking the vehicle near the temple’s south entrance, he went inside for darshan. After completing the ritual, while attempting to reverse the car, Saravanan failed to notice the deceased and ran over him. The man sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Police said the deceased was a homeless man who stayed in and around the temple premises. Police have also seized the car involved in the accident.