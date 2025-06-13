Lower rampart wall of Thanjavur Little Fort cries for renovation

THANJAVUR: The lower rampart wall of Little Fort, which encloses the Big Temple, has been in dilapidated condition on all sides except the eastern side. The wall is badly damaged on the northern side of the Big Temple and due to this, there has been soil erosion in some places in the “Kailaya Valam” path, posing danger to those participating in the walk during full moon days.
Though the Thanjavur Peruvudayar (big) temple was built during the 11th century by Raja Raja Chola with its own cloister mandapam acting as a compound wall, it was the Nayaks who built the Little Fort enclosing the Big Temple, during the 16th century. This Little Fort has two levels of rampart walls. Of these two, the lower rampart wall has been in dilapidated conditions for many decades. However, a few years back, the portion of the lower rampart wall on the eastern side was renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which maintains the Little Fort along with the temple. The walls on the remaining three sides-the northern, western and southern sides-are also in bad condition.
The wall made of laterite stones on the bottom portion and bricks on the top has almost fallen down to the northern side of the temple. On the other two sides, there have been wall collapses in stretches. There has also been vegetation growth on these walls, which would further damage the already damaged walls, history and art enthusiasts say.
R Ravichandran, the project director of the “Azhagiya Thanjai” movement, says there has been soil erosion on the walking path where the devotees undertake the Kailaya Valam on the full moon days. Though there have been iron fencings, soil erosion is continuously shortening the path in some parts of the northern side. “There is an urgent need to renovate the lower rampart wall of the Little Fort”, he added.
When contacted, the officials of Archaeological Survey of India, who maintain the Big Temple and the Little Fort said, though at present there is no proposal for renovation of the wall due to financial constraints, the survey and documentation of the damages to the wall have already been carried out. Based on the survey, proposals will be prepared for renovation of the portions of the wall which need immediate attention. Once funds are available, the renovation will be undertaken, the officials added.