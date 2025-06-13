Lower rampart wall of Thanjavur Little Fort cries for renovation

THANJAVUR: The lower rampart wall of Little Fort, which encloses the Big Temple, has been in dilapidated condition on all sides except the eastern side. The wall is badly damaged on the northern side of the Big Temple and due to this, there has been soil erosion in some places in the “Kailaya Valam” path, posing danger to those participating in the walk during full moon days.

Though the Thanjavur Peruvudayar (big) temple was built during the 11th century by Raja Raja Chola with its own cloister mandapam acting as a compound wall, it was the Nayaks who built the Little Fort enclosing the Big Temple, during the 16th century. This Little Fort has two levels of rampart walls. Of these two, the lower rampart wall has been in dilapidated conditions for many decades. However, a few years back, the portion of the lower rampart wall on the eastern side was renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which maintains the Little Fort along with the temple. The walls on the remaining three sides-the northern, western and southern sides-are also in bad condition.

The wall made of laterite stones on the bottom portion and bricks on the top has almost fallen down to the northern side of the temple. On the other two sides, there have been wall collapses in stretches. There has also been vegetation growth on these walls, which would further damage the already damaged walls, history and art enthusiasts say.