Father-son killed in road accident near Saravanampatti

COIMBATORE: A 36-year-old man and his nine-year-old son were run over by a speeding tipper truck near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore city on Friday morning. The traffic investigation wing police said the man was taking his son to a skating class when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh and his son R Vinith, residents of Thudiyalur Road.

Rajesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was working as a manager at an IT firm in Keeranatham and lived with his wife and two sons.

His elder son, Vinith, was practising skating at a private academy in Kalapatti.

Around 5 am on Friday, Rajesh and Vinith were headed to the academy when they were hit by the tipper truck.

They fell on the road and were run over by the truck and died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for autopsy. The truck driver, R Manoharan (52), from Tiruppur district was detained.