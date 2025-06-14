HCLFoundation inks pact with govt to support 100 TN startups for three years

CHENNAI: HCLFoundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCLTech, has signed two agreements with the Tamil Nadu government to support entrepreneurship and strengthen vocational education in the state.

The foundation signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with StartupTN, an initiative under the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, to support 100 startups through mentoring, incubation, and market linkages.

”StartupTN operates across 10 verticals and currently has over 10,000 registered startups. This partnership will help scale and strengthen the ecosystem,” said Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO and Mission Director of StartupTN.