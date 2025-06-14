Pulicat ‘land grab’: Shrimp farm units may face action

CHENNAI: A day after damning report by the Save Ennore Creek Campaign exposing illegal shrimp farms encroaching on wetlands in the Pulicat bird sanctuary’s Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), the Tamil Nadu forest department confirmed key allegations and announced possible action.

In a communication to chief wildlife warden, the Chennai Chief Conservator of Forests, Ritto Cyriac, stated that the aquaculture farms in Thangalperumbulam village indeed fall within the 10 km default ESZ of the sanctuary. The forest department clarified that no permissions or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been granted for aquaculture activities in the area.

More critically, the wildlife warden and district collector have reported that these farms —operating since 2008-09 — did not receive mandatory approvals from either the sub-divisional or district-level committees, as required under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Act, 2023. The collector’s office may issue show cause notices for unregistered and illegally functioning units, sources said.

“The coastal aquaculture farms can be registered only if it is recommended by sub-divisional committee/district-level committee prescribed in the CAA Act. It is informed by collector and wildlife warden that, the above committees have not recommended registration of these farms,” Ritto said. While he claimed the farms are in patta lands, revenue records show around 62 acres of government poramboke land classified as grazing grounds and floodplains have been encroached.