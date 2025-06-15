Angered over probe, history-sheeter locks up Madurai cop in police station

MADURAI: Movies have their impact, and at times, they instill a false sense of courage and bravado.

Just like a scene out from a Kollywood flick, a history-sheeter, along with his friend, locked a head constable in a room inside the V Chatrapatti police station and damaged the station’s properties, as the police were allegedly targeting him, his family and friends.

The head constable had to languish hours inside the room, until Saturday morning when his colleagues turned up for duty.

The district police have formed special teams to nab the suspect who is on the run.

The police said the incident happened around 1 am on Saturday at the police station under the Peraiyur sub-division when head constable V Palpandi was on night duty. He was alone at the station. Two persons – including the history-sheeter, M Prabakaran, alias Porali Prabakaran from V Chatrapatti – assumed that the personnel from the station had taken Prabakaran’s father, Muthuvel, for inquiry and had a heated argument with Palpandi. However, Muthuvel was, in fact, picked up by the Dindigul police and was released later.

As the argument took an ugly turn, Palpandi, in order to escape from them, entered a room and locked himself from inside. At the time, Prabakaran locked the room from the outside and damaged the station’s property, including the computer, before fleeing the spot. The identity of the second person who accompanied Prabakaran is yet to be confirmed, the police said.

Prabakaran (28) is one of the accused in the murder case of M Alagendran from Kovilangulam in the V Chatrapatti police station limits in 2024.