CM’s health insurance helps 81 lakh patients in last four years

CHENNAI: Over the past four years, more than 81 lakh beneficiaries received free treatment worth Rs 5,878 crore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, while the emergency ‘Innuyir Kaappom Nammai Kaappom’ initiative saved 7.4 lakh accident victims at a cost of Rs 648.12 crore, read an official release issued by the government on Saturday.

The release said the government has distributed nutrition kits worth Rs 1,149.24 crore to 54 lakh pregnant women and 31.75 lakh mothers.

Five new hospitals were established at Rs 1,046 crore in the state, alongside Rs 151 crore spent on India’s second National Centre for Ageing in Guindy. The state-of-the-art Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital has served over 8 lakh patients, while the Chennai Periyar Government Hospital in Kolathur was inaugurated with six floors and 560 beds.

The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, backed by Rs 681.64 crore, delivered doorstep healthcare to over 200 lakh people. School-based vision screenings provided free spectacles to 13.11 lakh children.

Tamil Nadu’s healthcare achievements are further reflected in its reduced Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) of 8 per 1,000 live births, a substantial drop from the national average of 28. The state clinched 545 awards for medical excellence, including in rural medicine, TB elimination, and organ transplantation.