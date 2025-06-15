Folk singer-actor ‘Kollangudi’ KaruppayI’ dies at 99

SIVAGANGA: Noted folk singer and Tamil actress ‘Kollangudi’ Karuppayi, who predominantly played supporting roles in some odd films during the 1990s, died on Saturday due to age-related ailments in Sivaganga district. She was 99.

She shot to fame in Tamil film 'Aan Paavam', wherein she portrayed the role of a grandmother to director and actor Pandiyarajan.

Karuppayi in April 2018 had told TNIE that her husband died years ago and they had no children. She lived in Kollangudi village. Claiming she was not a professional learner, she said she started singing folk songs in agriculture fields and houses during her teenage years. “It was a God gift.” Her talent was noticed by the radio industry after her husband’s death. Spotting her talent in radio, both TV and film opportunities came her way, she said. She was a recipient of Kalaimamani award in 1993. Her relative Vasuki and her family took care of her.