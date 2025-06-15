Four tribal students from Tamil Nadu make it to top engineering institutions

CHENNAI: Four tribal students studying in government schools have secured seats in the first round of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, of which one secured a seat in IIT Madras while the remaining three got seats in the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchy.

While around 10 tribal students from government schools got admitted in premiere institutions like NITs last year, officials said they are expecting at least 20 students to get admitted this year through JoSAA counselling, which handles admissions to 127 national institutes, including 23 IITs and 31 NITs, besides the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).

They attributed the increase to the sustained efforts taken by the state government in the last two to three years to support students preparing for competitive examinations for joining such institutions.

As reported first by TNIE, this year saw the first time a student from a government-run tribal residential school - A Rajeshwari from Karumandurai in the Kalvarayan Hills of Salem district - entering an IIT. She opted for Aerospace Engineering at IIT Madras in the first round of counselling.