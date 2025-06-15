Narasampathi Lake in Coimbatore is on the brink of season's first overflow

COIMBATORE: Narasampathi Lake, one of Coimbatore's relatively pristine urban water bodies, is poised to reach its full storage capacity for the first time this year, buoyed by recent heavy rains.

Located on the western edge of the Coimbatore city in the Noyyal River basin, this lake spans approximately 122 acres and holds around 9.5 million cubic feet (mcft) of water at full capacity.

Over the past few days, relentless monsoon showers have gradually filled Narasampathi Lake. As of the latest data, water levels have surged quickly. Authorities anticipate that continued rainfall will soon trigger its first overflow of the season, an encouraging sign for both urban water management and downstream agriculture.

To prevent wastage and optimise resource use, the civic body recently constructed a surplus pier. This structure will channel excess water into irrigation canals, eventually feeding into the Noyyal River near Perur. Local farmers, who depend on the intricate web of tanks and canals in the Noyyal system, are set to benefit from this timely inflow.

Narasampathi is known as one of the cleaner lakes in Coimbatore's network of urban tanks, comprising roughly eight lakes, including Periyakulam, Valankulam, Singanallur, and Krishnampathi. Unlike other lakes plagued by industrial effluents or urban waste, Narasampathi has managed to remain relatively less polluted, reflecting successful conservation and limited sewage intrusion.

Environmental experts caution, however, that maintaining water quality will require ongoing efforts. They recommend periodic desilting of feeder channels, preventing encroachments, and ensuring efficient sewage treatment — all measures that have proved effective in rejuvenating other Coimbatore wetlands.

As rains fill the lake and relief spreads across downstream fields, municipal engineers and environmentalists alike are optimistic. With the surplus pier operational and feeder structures cleared, the spillover can now enrich the agricultural belts while conserving one of the city's most vital urban ecosystems.