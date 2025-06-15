Traders to observe one-day bandh against plan to raze Coonoor market

NILGIRIS: Condemning the Coonoor municipality’s move to send notices as part of a demolition drive, hundreds of traders at the Coonoor market have decided to observe a one-day bandh on Sunday.

After the municipality officials issued notices to dozens of traders at the market to vacate their premises within 15 days, the members of the Coonoor All Traders Welfare Association convened a meeting on Friday evening and Saturday morning and decided to observe a bandh on Sunday.

Best F Vinoth, secretary of the association, said, "We are not satisfied with the place allotted by the municipality at ‘uzhavar sandhai’ since the area had been a dumpyard earlier. While the officials have cleaned the place and handed it to us, wild boars and gaur frequent the place.”

"We have been demanding the officials to allocate space near the demolished cinema theatre, which is spacious and close to the existing market. However, the space they have currently allotted is located in a narrow stretch. The current market has over 800 shops. While we are not against the municipality's project, the officials should also consider the livelihood of the traders and their families. Due to the demolition plan, banks are also refusing to provide us loans," added Vinoth.

Sources said the Coonoor municipality has decided to construct a new market, at a cost of Rs 41.50 crore, by demolishing the existing building.

"We will lose our livelihood for years as previously, such construction work at Ooty market took three years. Just a few years ago, shop owners here paid lakhs in rent, along with dues, to the municipality by obtaining loans and pledging jewels. The municipality's current decision to construct new shops has added fuel to the fire," said another member of the association.