Hold periodic inspections at recreation clubs: Madras High Court

MADURAI: Observing that there is a common grievance among the public that the registration department was not conducting periodic inspections to identify and cancel licence of societies, including recreation clubs, which indulge in illegal activities, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has recommended the registration department to inspect such societies or clubs, verify their records and cancel their registration if any illegalities are found.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete said the head of the department should issue instructions to officials to ensure the same. The bench further pointed out a circular issued by the Director General of Police, based on a 2021 HC order, and said, if any criminal case is registered against such clubs or societies, the police should communicate the same to the jurisdictional district registrar for appropriate action.