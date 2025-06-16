Nature challenge identifies 1,820 taxa in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Over 150 observers from more than 15 organisations across the district met for the 10th edition of the Global Bioblitz-City Nature Challenge and identified about 1,820 varied taxa. These included 81 species of spiders, 90 species of birds, and 62 species of butterflies. Coimbatore secured the 7th position among participating Indian cities.
Members of Coimbatore City Bird Atlas, Coimbatore Nature Society, Tree Organisation, WWF - Coimbatore, Kumaraguru Institutions, The Nature and Butterfly Society, Government Arts College, Nature Conservation Foundation (NCS), For Earth Foundation, Life Trust India, Yuvabharathi Public School, Osai, Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaippu, NEST, and Siddharth Foundation engaged in the survey. A significant observation was the Dead Man's Finger (Xylaria polymorpha), a crucial fungus in forest ecosystems found in Anaikatti.
Sundar Muruganandhan, Coordinator of CNC 2025, said, "The City Nature Challenge is a global initiative designed to bring people closer to nature while promoting citizen science. It encourages individuals from all walks of life to actively participate in documenting biodiversity, serving as a powerful platform to deepen our connection with the natural world and support conservation efforts."
"What made this year’s event notable was the vibrant participation of students from schools and colleges. Their involvement reflected a growing awareness and interest in biodiversity among youth. Additionally, BioBlitz offers valuable insight into a city's biodiversity and emphasises the importance of preserving natural ecosystems," said S Saravanan of WWF.
This collective effort not only strengthened community bonds but also reinforced the city's commitment to conservation and environmental awareness.