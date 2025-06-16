Nature challenge identifies 1,820 taxa in Coimbatore

Sundar Muruganandhan, Coordinator of CNC 2025, said, "The City Nature Challenge is a global initiative designed to bring people closer to nature while promoting citizen science. It encourages individuals from all walks of life to actively participate in documenting biodiversity, serving as a powerful platform to deepen our connection with the natural world and support conservation efforts."

"What made this year’s event notable was the vibrant participation of students from schools and colleges. Their involvement reflected a growing awareness and interest in biodiversity among youth. Additionally, BioBlitz offers valuable insight into a city's biodiversity and emphasises the importance of preserving natural ecosystems," said S Saravanan of WWF.

This collective effort not only strengthened community bonds but also reinforced the city's commitment to conservation and environmental awareness.