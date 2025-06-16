Texts on time promise elude visually impaired students in Tamil Nadu

The state government currently operates three higher secondary schools, three middle schools, and four primary schools for the visually impaired under the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons. According to teachers in these schools, Braille textbooks are frequently delayed by several months.

“We breathe a sigh of relief if the textbooks arrive before the end of the term, which is rare. So, we preserve textbooks from previous batches and hand them over to new students,” said a teacher at a government higher secondary school, on condition of anonymity.

While the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation is the nodal agency for textbook distribution in the state, Braille textbooks are printed by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) and distributed to the schools free of cost.

“When we ask for textbooks, they say there is a delay due to issues like paper shortages. The state once had a Braille press, but it was shut down. Reviving it could ensure timely supply of books for our students,” the teacher added. Another persistent issue is the lack of mathematics textbooks.

“I have been teaching for over 15 years and have never seen a Braille mathematics and science textbook beyond Class III. It has also stopped now. Higher secondary schools don’t offer maths groups in Classes XI and XII, but even students till Class X don’t have access to proper maths books. Schools run by NGOs provide Braille mathematics books and even maps to their students, while government schools are deprived of them,” said another teacher.

Visually impaired teachers working in government schools also face similar challenges.

“Whenever the syllabus changes, we have to buy new Braille books, spending money out of our own pocket. I teach Tamil and the syllabus was reduced this academic year. I have to spend around `1,500 per book to get the new Braille textbooks as they cost about `4 per page,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources at NIEPVD said they begin printing as soon as they receive textbook requests from government schools. The schools can expect to receive books within a few days, they said. On the lack of mathematics and science textbooks, they admitted that producing them using Nemeth code (the standard for Braille mathematics) has challenges and they are working on it. Officials also added that their new initiative to provide textbooks in more readable formats for students with low vision has not yet received proper response from all the schools.