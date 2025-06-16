Two arrested for performing stunts on a car along Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari NH

TIRUNELVELI: Nanguneri police arrested two individuals on Saturday for performing dangerous stunts on a moving car along the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari National Highway. The accused were identified as Prabu (30) and Esakki Raja (26), both residents of Thoothukudi.
Sources said that the duo was seen sitting on the roof of a moving Audi car and taking selfies close to Nanguneri toll plaza on June 12, while one of their friends was driving the car at high speed. A few minutes later, they were also seen opening the left-side door and dancing as the car moved along the highway.”
The video footage taken by some fellow motorists went viral on social media, and Nanguneri police Inspector Suresh Kumar traced the vehicle through its registration number and launched an inquiry.
As the vehicle was found to be registered in Thoothukudi, police subsequently seized the car and booked the duo for endangering public safety and driving recklessly. They were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday evening.
In a statement on Sunday, Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan said that action will be taken strictly against individuals who violate motor vehicle rules and indulge in reckless stunts. “Such illegal acts not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threats to others. The public must strictly adhere to road safety norms.”