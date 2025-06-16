Two arrested for performing stunts on a car along Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari NH

TIRUNELVELI: Nanguneri police arrested two individuals on Saturday for performing dangerous stunts on a moving car along the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari National Highway. The accused were identified as Prabu (30) and Esakki Raja (26), both residents of Thoothukudi.

Sources said that the duo was seen sitting on the roof of a moving Audi car and taking selfies close to Nanguneri toll plaza on June 12, while one of their friends was driving the car at high speed. A few minutes later, they were also seen opening the left-side door and dancing as the car moved along the highway.”

The video footage taken by some fellow motorists went viral on social media, and Nanguneri police Inspector Suresh Kumar traced the vehicle through its registration number and launched an inquiry.