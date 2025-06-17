CM announces Rs 558 crore welfare, key infra projects for Thanjavur including Rs 170 crore paddy warehouse

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a slew of new infrastructure projects for Thanjavur on Monday. These include construction of a bridge at a cost of Rs 42 crore at the Vettaru-Vadavaru River Head (VVR head) in Thenperambur village.

The other schemes announced by the CM include widening of the Grand Anaicut canal road between Eachangkottai and Vettikkadu at a cost of Rs 40 crore and the renovation of the Uyyakondan extension canal that passes through several villages in Budalur taluk, at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The other major announcements made at the meeting included a new warehouse for paddy at a cost of Rs 170 crore at Naduvur and creation of

SIPCOT industrial estates at Palayappati and Rajamadam.

The chief minister also said the work will begin shortly for a fishing jetty for the benefit of Eripurakkarai, Keezhathottam to be constructed at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated new buildings constructed at a total cost of Rs 326 crore.

He also laid foundation stones for new projects worth Rs 309 crore.

Besides, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the issuing of various welfare assistance to 2.25 lakh beneficiaries at a total cost of Rs 558 crore.