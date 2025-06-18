AIIMS phase 1 to be completed by 2026; CM Stalin slams delay

MADURAI: The first phase of AIIMS Madurai is scheduled for completion in January 2026, officials stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and released a representative video of the facilities that will be available once the work is completed. In response, CM Stalin posted a message in the afternoon slamming the delay in construction.

“Phase 1 of AIIMS Madurai is scheduled for completion in January 2026. The projected status of the institute upon completion of Phase 2 in 2027 includes expanded infrastructure and enhanced academic and clinical services maintained, “AIIMS officials said in the post, sharing the video on ‘X’.

The authorities also said the facility will offer a blend of advanced infrastructure and compassionate care. Questioning the release of the video, the CM said, “I questioned the home minister about the current status of AIIMS Madurai. As a reply, this video presentation has been created and shared on social media platform. They have decided that the video is enough for TN election 2026. It has taken 10 years for them.”