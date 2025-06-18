‘CM Stalin disconnected from ground reality’: Anbumani Ramadoss

VELLORE: PMK ‘working’ president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of being “completely disconnected from ground realities”.

Speaking at the party’s district general body meeting in Vellore, Anbumani said the government failed to act even as mango growers suffered huge losses after Andhra Pradesh government allegedly refused to procure mangoes from Tamil Nadu, despite the state recording a bumper harvest. “While our farmers are staring at unsold produce and financial ruin, the chief minister is busy with roadshows, oblivious to the crisis on the ground,” he charged.

Anbumani also questioned the government’s investment claims, saying, “They boast of Rs 10 lakh crore MoUs, but only Rs 50,000-60,000 crore actually came in.”

Terming the DMK as a “tyrannical regime,” he said the government had increased electricity tariffs four times in four years. “From July 1, rates will rise again by 3.5%. The government purchases electricity at Rs 15 per unit from private companies when they could do it for Rs 3.75. This reeks of corruption.”

Amid ongoing internal rift within the PMK, Anbumani reiterated the party’s commitment to people-centric issues. He announced a massive tree plantation drive under the Green Motherland campaign, aiming to plant one million saplings from July 25, coinciding with the birthday of PMK founder and his father Dr S Ramadoss.

The PMK leader also accused the DMK of betraying both Vanniyar and Scheduled Caste communities, despite relying on them for electoral success. “You may suppress voices today, but the people will rise. In 10 months, the truth will come out,” he warned. Referring to the padayatra on July 25 to campaign for ten key development demands, Anbumani reaffirmed the PMK’s resolve to unseat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls.

At the meeting, 10 resolutions were adopted focusing on the development of Vellore district.