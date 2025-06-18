Collectors must decide on plaints on Tasmac’s retail liquor shop sites in 30 days

CHENNAI: The state government has notified an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, mandating the collector concerned to consider representations objecting to the location of Tasmac’s retail liquor shops in close proximity to an educational institution or a place of worship and pass necessary orders based on merits within 30 days of receiving the representations.

As per the details provided on the website of Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise, setting up of liquor shops within 50 metres (in municipal corporations and municipalities) and 100 metres (in other areas) from any place of worship or educational institutions is already prohibited.

However, as per the existing rules, this limit on distance shall not apply if any place of worship or an educational institution comes into existence within the defined proximity subsequent to the establishment of the shop.

The new amendment provides relief from the above exemption, by empowering collectors to decide even in cases where the shops had existed prior to the establishment of an educational institution of place of worship.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that the state has nearly 4,800 liquor retail outlets. “We have received several complaints from the public in various districts, asking for the closure of some shops. Based on this, the government has brought in this fresh amendment.”