Death toll in Tenkasi home food poisoning case reaches five

TIRUNELVELI/TENLKASI: A 54-year-old inmate of a private home in Sundarapandiapuram — who had been hospitalised recently along with several other inmates for alleged food poisoning — died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths in the case to five.

The deceased, identified as Muppidathi, was referred to the TvMCH from the Tenkasi Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH). TvMCH Dean C Revathy Balan told TNIE that the victim was critically ill and was put on ventilator support on the day of his admission. “He was also given three sessions of hemodialysis, but died despite our vigorous treatment,” she added.

The first death in the case was reported on June 11 at the GHQH. Two inmates died on June 12 and another on June 13. The victims were inmates of the home for senior citizens and persons with mental health issues, run by one Rajendran under the name Annai Nalavazhvu Trust. Many of the inmates developed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting on June 8 after consuming mutton and some vegetarian food items served at the home.

The Sambavarvadakarai police in Tenkasi registered a case against Rajendran and arrested him. More than 40 inmates, who were treated for food poisoning, have since been discharged. The district administration shifted most of the remaining inmates to another home in Vadakarai.

Meanwhile, Tenkasi Collector A K Kamal Kishore issued a warning against those involved in food adulteration.