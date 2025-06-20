Over 2000 people receive welfare aid worth Rs 30 crore under Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in TN's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Welfare assistance worth Rs 30.09 crore was distributed to 2,254 beneficiaries as part of the third phase of special camps under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Cuddalore district.

The event, inaugurated by Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan on Thursday was held in the presence of Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, Cuddalore MP MK Vishnu Prasad, and Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran.

The camps were organised at Thiruvamur Government Higher Secondary School, Visur Union Middle School, Kattukoodalur Government Higher Secondary School, R Kannusamy Higher Secondary School in Kadampuliyur, and Pattirakottai Government Higher Secondary School.

Minister Ganesan said, “To simplify access to government services and ensure timely delivery, the Chief Minister launched the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme. In Cuddalore district, two phases have already been completed. Under the third phase, 90 camps—10 in each Assembly constituency—are being held in panchayat areas with higher Scheduled Caste populations. So far, 20 camps have been completed, and five are being conducted today in the Neyveli constituency.”

The minister further said, “These camps bring various government departments to a single location near the people’s residences in rural areas. Citizens can submit petitions for services such as old-age pension, patta transfer, Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme card, family card, Aadhaar correction, and financial assistance. All petitions will be reviewed, and eligible ones will be addressed within 30 days.”