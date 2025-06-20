Teen dies by suicide after mom scolds him for excessive use of mobile phone in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: A 13-year-old boy died by suicide after he was allegedly scolded by his parents for his addiction to gaming applications on mobile phone, said police.

The deceased was Siddharth, son of Sathishkumar from Ayyan Thottam at Alangiyam near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

He was a Class 7 student at a private school, said police sources.

His mother scolded him on Tuesday evening after he was seen continuously playing games on the mobile phone after returning from school.

Upset about it, the boy allegedly consumed poison and did not inform anyone. After his health deteriorated, he told about his suicide bid to his parents. He was then rushed to the Dharapuram government hospital, where he succumbed on Tuesday night.

Siddharth has a younger brother, aged 2. Alangiyam police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)