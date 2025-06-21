14 Virudhunagar students crack national entrance exams

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 14 students from the district government and government model schools have successfully cleared national-level entrance exams and secured admissions in some of the country's top universities, including IIT, NIT, and IHM.

M Ajay Kumar, whose father is a driver and mother a homemaker, cleared JEE and secured admission at NIT, Rourkela, to study Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. Ajay said he was initially unaware of such entrance exams, and had planned to join a local engineering college after finishing Class 12. It was his headmistress, Parameswari, who recognised his potential and told him about his opportunity.

Ajay, who completed his schooling at the Government Higher Secondary school in Illupaiyur, Tiruchuli, said, "I was able to concentrate on my studies because all the necessary materials and guidance were provided to me. I was even sent to Erode for coaching. Although I studied in the Tamil medium all these years, I could easily follow the coaching as the teachers taught us in Tamil as well.

Officials from the education department said that the district administration has set up a control room to address the students' grievances and facilitate the application process. The control room number is 9791322979.