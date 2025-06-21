Admission opens for BEd, postgraduate courses in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The online application for admission to BEd and postgraduate courses in government and government-aided arts and science colleges commenced from Friday, announced higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan.

Students can apply for admission to BEd courses for the academic year 2025-26 through www.tngasa.in website. The last date for applying is July 9.

The rank list of students will be published on July 18 while students can choose their preferred college between July 21 to July 25. Classes for first year students will begin from August 6.

There are seven government education colleges with 900 seats, while the number of aided colleges is 14 and they offer 1,140 seats, said a statement issued by the department. Furthermore, for the academic year 2025-2026, there are 24,309 seats available in various postgraduate courses in 110 government arts and science colleges.

Students can apply for their preferred courses from June 20 by logging onto the website www.tngasa.in. Classes will begin for all postgraduate first year students from August 4. Last date to apply for master’s degree programmes is July 15.