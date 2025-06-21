Major Siruvani water pipeline in Coimbatore damaged during road widening; supply hit

COIMBATORE: A major drinking water pipeline carrying Siruvani water to various parts of the city was damaged on Friday during a road widening project taken up by the State Highways department near Kalampalayam.

The incident occurred while officials were removing tree roots using an earthmover near an amusement park on the Siruvani main road. In the process, the machinery accidentally damaged the main water supply. The damaged line is part of the Siruvani drinking water supply scheme that serves the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur areas of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Siruvani road, which links the city with the Siruvani Dam in Kerala, is a vital route, home to landmarks such as the historic Perur Patteeswarar Temple. With a rising number of vehicles and frequent accidents, the highways department had initiated a road widening project in the area a few months ago. The 5.2-km project from Kalampalayam to Madampatti aims to expand the road into a four-lane stretch with medians at a cost of Rs 33.8 crore.

The pipeline damage, however, has sparked friction between the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the State Highways Department. A TWAD Board official from the Siruvani Water Supply Division said, "The officials did not inform us in advance. This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Every time they damage our pipelines, precious drinking water is wasted."

In contrast, a senior Highways Department official claimed that prior intimation had been given to the TWAD Board. "We have repeatedly requested them to depute their staff during excavation, but they do not cooperate. Still, we have informed them and are ready to compensate for damages."

As the two government bodies continue to point fingers, residents in the affected areas are left grappling with a disrupted water supply and wasted resources.