23-year-old pregnant woman and her father killed in car accident near Chennai

CHENNAI: Wrong-side driving claimed the lives of a 23-year-old pregnant woman and her 60-year-old father who were returning home from her baby shower function late on June 23 in Anakaputhur near Tambaram.

Police said that M Padmanabhan (60), N Deepika (23), his wife P Indrani (51) and cab driver Bhuvaneshwaran (23) were returning to to their residence in Santhosapuram near Medavakkam from Ambattur.

Residents of Madurai, the senior citizen couple had come to Chennai to organise a baby shower for their daughter and take her to Madurai for delivery.

While they were travelling along the Tambaram-Maduravoyal Chennai bypass road, a speeding car came on the wrong side and hit the left side of the car.

Due to the impact, Padmanabhan and his seven-month pregnant daughter Deepika were grievously injured and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), which is investigating the case, said that the accused Manikandan (26), driving the car which caused the accident, was under the influence of alcohol. Manikandan is employed with an IT firm in Ambattur as a driver.

The airbags in Manikandan’s car deployed following the accident, and he escaped with minor injuries.

Indrani and Bhuvaneshwaran survived the accident and are receiving medical treatment in the Chromepet Government Hospital.