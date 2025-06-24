Cut price of energy storage systems: Tamil Nadu Power producers

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Power has proposed changes to the Electricity Rules of 2005 to allow sale, lease and renting of Energy Storage Systems (ESS), which is seen as a move to strengthen the policy framework for the push towards renewable energy sources, for which storage systems are crucial.

Welcoming the amendments, a section of people from the renewable energy industry from Tamil Nadu have urged both the central and the state governments to first bring down the high cost of these storage systems.

Speaking to TNIE, K Venkatachalam, CEO of the Renewable Energy Producers Association, said that ESS are crucial to store excess power when generation is surplus for the country to achieve its ambitious target of 500 GW of combined wind and solar capacity by 2030. He pointed out that while the cost of a Battery Energy Storage System in India is about Rs 1.55 crore per MW, the same is available in China for Rs 65 lakh.

He said the import of BESS from China has been banned. “Unless the domestic prices are reduced, the new amendment will not be truly useful,” he added. S Jayakumaran, CEO of Vayulo Energy, said there was no clear policy on who should own and operate the ESS.