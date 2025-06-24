Despite spike in vehicles on Tiruchy roads, traffic wardens stay grounded

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Police Traffic Warden Organisation in Tiruchy, once a vital force in managing city traffic and promoting road safety, has been inactive since 2023. This suspension has prompted concerns among its volunteer members and highlights a potential loss of valuable community service as Tiruchy grapples with increasing traffic congestion.

Established in Chennai in 1977 via a Home Department government order, the Traffic Warden Organisation expanded to nine cities, including Tiruchy in 1995. The Tiruchy unit comprises 100 volunteers, including BHEL employees, school teachers, and other citizens.

These volunteers, identifiable by their khaki uniforms, worked closely with traffic police, primarily on weekends, during festivals, and at public events. They were also instrumental in conducting road safety awareness sessions in schools. Although they are actively functioning in other eight districts, their office near the Cantonment police station has remained closed since the suspension of activities.

Chief Traffic Warder S A Murugaiyan highlighted the organisation’s impact, stating they have educated nearly one lakh schoolchildren on road safety and issued certificates, all without government funding. “Every year, we take in around 2,500 students from both private and government schools.

We teach them road safety training and awareness and give them certificates at our own cost. The government has never paid us a salary. We just want to serve,” Murugaiyan told TNIE. However, in 2023, senior police officials reportedly suspended the group’s activities, citing internal conflicts among members. Many wardens, however, have denied these claims, suspecting other undisclosed reasons behind suspension.

Several volunteers attempted to meet City Police Commissioner N Kamini to present their perspective and request the group’s revival but were unable to secure an appointment. They eventually resorted to sending their petition through the post.