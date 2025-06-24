RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauds Tamil Nadu adheenams for preserving dharma, cultural values

COIMBATORE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praised the Adheenams of Tamil Nadu for their historical role in preserving dharma and culture, and for imbibing values in the minds of the people. He was speaking during the centenary celebrations of the RSS and Saiva spiritual leader Perur Aadheenam Seervalarseer Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar, at the Thavathiru Santhalinga Adigalar Arts, Science and Tamil College in Coimbatore.

Bhagwat, along with Adheenams and other spiritual saints, participated in the Shiva Yagam. In his address, Bhagwat said, “Hinduism is not merely a religion but a way of life. In today’s volatile global climate, Hindu values provide the only path toward peace and harmony. True happiness comes from within and not from external possessions.”

Bhagwat expressed his gratitude for the simultaneous centenary celebrations of the Adheenam and the RSS. Further, he said that whenever the world forgets dharma, it is our duty to remind, and we should not translate dharma into English and call it religion. There is no equivalent term for dharma in foreign languages, but the concept of dharma holds meaning in all Indian languages, Bhagwat added.

“Our children must learn their mother tongue. If we lose our language, we lose our tradition and everything that comes with it. Some things must be preserved, and while some ideas may become outdated and need to be removed, our core values should be preserved. We must make our nations prosperous. To do that, we need to be self-reliant. An independent nation must also be a disciplined nation,” he further said.

Bhagwat, along with the Adheenams and other dignitaries, was honoured by political figures. AIADMK MLA and former minister SP Velumani, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, BJP leader K Annamalai, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan were present. SP Velumani and his brother Anbarasan presented Bhagwat with a silver spear (Vel) and an idol of Lord Murugan.