TVK cadre clash during Vijay's birthday celebrations in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Two factions of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres assaulted each other ahead of the celebration of party president Vijay's birthday near Krishnagiri on Sunday evening. A car was damaged and three persons were hospitalised. Krishnagiri taluk police have booked 11 persons, and five were arrested on Monday.

Police sources said TVK Krishnagiri town secretary M Sasikumar (35) and another cadre, A Salim (31), went to Keelpudhur village near Krishnagiri to plant saplings. Another TVK cadre and Keelpudhur resident R Vijay alias Nagaraj (31) objected, and argued with Salim and Sasikumar, asking how they can plant saplings without informing the local cadres.

Meanwhile, a team of TVK cadres led by N Thabu alias Thabresh (26) of Krishnagiri went to Keelpudhur village in support of Salim, and argued with Nagaraj and his supporters and attacked three villagers. Thabresh is a history-sheeter and has more than three cases against him.

In retaliation, Nagaraj and the villagers attacked six supporters of Sasikumar and a car was damaged, following which three were admitted to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint by Keelpudhur resident M Parthiban (28), Krishnagiri taluk police booked a case against six TVK cadres including Thabresh and others, and Salim and K Vignesh (22) were arrested. Similarly based on a complaint from TVK cadre M Arun (26), case filed against five villagers including R Nagaraj and three were arrested.