40 bitten by stray dog in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After a stray dog allegedly bit nearly 40 people in the last three days in Koomapatti village, residents staged a roadblock on Tuesday, urging the town panchayat to capture the dog.

S Veeraselvam, a resident who got bitten on Monday night, said, "The dog had already attacked two others before me. On Tuesday, it had bitten some of my family members and a neighbour. It had also bitten a few cows in the locality.

As 19 people were taken to the Watrap Government Hospital for treatment on Sunday, 11 others were taken on Monday.

Few of the residents said that as the attacks were increasing, they were terrified to send their children to schools and colleges, and some of the schools in the locality had also declared a holiday on Tuesday. Later, a roadblock was staged, and a petition was submitted to the town panchayat.

Officials from the health department said that the attacked patients were administered antibiotics and immunoglobulin vaccines based on the severity of their injuries.

On Tuesday, as two others were severely injured, they were referred to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. However, their condition has been stable. Later, after continuous efforts, the dog was captured.