AIADMK slams DMK ahead of Vellore hospital launch, calls it an ‘advertisement building’ lacking staff

VELLORE: A political controversy broke out on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration of the newly constructed Super Multi-Speciality Hospital in Vellore by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK government of focusing on publicity rather than providing essential healthcare infrastructure, prompting a rebuttal from Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Palaniswami criticised the inauguration of the seven-storey hospital, built at a cost of Rs 197.81 crore on the historic Penland Hospital campus, calling it an “advertisement building” that lacks adequate facilities and staffing. “This is not healthcare reform; it is building commissions wrapped in concrete,” he remarked.

The AIADMK leader questioned whether the government was opening a functional hospital or merely showcasing an unfinished structure. He alleged that core departments such as cardiology, neurology, nephrology, and emergency care exist only on paper, and claimed that there are significant shortages in staff appointments.

Citing insider sources, he said only the maternity and child care departments will be made operational initially, and that even these would rely on redeployed staff from the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Highlighting similar staffing patterns in Salem, Tirunelveli, and Guindy, Palaniswami criticised the practice of rotational postings, arguing it compromises patient care and contributes to rising incidents of violence against doctors.