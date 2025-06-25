AIADMK slams DMK ahead of Vellore hospital launch, calls it an ‘advertisement building’ lacking staff

VELLORE: A political controversy broke out on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration of the newly constructed Super Multi-Speciality Hospital in Vellore by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK government of focusing on publicity rather than providing essential healthcare infrastructure, prompting a rebuttal from Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Palaniswami criticised the inauguration of the seven-storey hospital, built at a cost of Rs 197.81 crore on the historic Penland Hospital campus, calling it an “advertisement building” that lacks adequate facilities and staffing. “This is not healthcare reform; it is building commissions wrapped in concrete,” he remarked.
The AIADMK leader questioned whether the government was opening a functional hospital or merely showcasing an unfinished structure. He alleged that core departments such as cardiology, neurology, nephrology, and emergency care exist only on paper, and claimed that there are significant shortages in staff appointments.
Citing insider sources, he said only the maternity and child care departments will be made operational initially, and that even these would rely on redeployed staff from the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Highlighting similar staffing patterns in Salem, Tirunelveli, and Guindy, Palaniswami criticised the practice of rotational postings, arguing it compromises patient care and contributes to rising incidents of violence against doctors.
Responding to the allegations, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who inspected the hospital premises on Tuesday along with Public Works Minister EV Velu, dismissed the AIADMK’s claims as baseless. “The Opposition leader has made a habit of making statements without evidence. He should visit the facility before speaking,” he said at a press briefing.
Subramanian detailed that the new hospital spans over 3.77 lakh square feet and houses 560 beds and 11 operation theatres, including 10 on the seventh floor alone. “Three of the theatres are already equipped. Departments from the Vellore Government Medical College are being relocated here, and new ones will be added soon,” he said.
He also stated that 218 personnel including doctors, nurses and other staff have already been appointed. “In the last four years, the DMK government has created 17,566 new posts and filled 29,773 vacancies, making it the largest healthcare recruitment in the state’s history,” the minister added.
Dismissing the AIADMK’s criticism as politically motivated, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu had received 12 times more awards for healthcare under the DMK regime than during AIADMK’s tenure. He confirmed that the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Child Care would continue to function both at the new facility and at the Vellore Medical College in Adukkamparai.
Vellore District Collector VR Subbulakshmi, local MLAs, and officials were present during the inspection.