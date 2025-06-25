Don't hike train fare: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin appeals to PM, Railway Minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw not to hike the train fare from July 1, since the news has stolen the happiness of the people.

The CM made this statement in his post on the X handle, sharing his interaction with people when he left for Katpadi by the Shirdi Superfast Express.

Stalin said that when he spoke to the people at the Central Railway station, he found that their enthusiasm was lacking in their conversation.

"The impending hike in train fares from July and the declining number of general class coaches have stolen their joy. On behalf of the people, I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister not to reduce the number of general class coaches to increase the number of AC coaches. Please do not raise train fares," the CM said.

Stalin also said already the middle-class families are struggling to cope with many things - from the rise in prices of the essential commodities to the increase in LPG cylinder price. "I sincerely appeal to you not to add to their worries. The Indian Railway isn't just a service - it's a family," he added.