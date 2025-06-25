Food poisoning: 13 fall ill, hotel licence suspended in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

TENKASI: The food safety department on Monday suspended the licence of a restaurant in Pavoorchatram, after 13 individuals from two families, who had allegedly consumed bucket biryani from the establishment on Saturday, suffered acute gastroenteritis (AGE).

Sources said the affected individuals, belonging to the families of one M Azhagurajan from Kattalaiyoor near Kadayam and one M Murugan from Gurusamypuram near Pavoorchatram, have been receiving treatment at a government healthcare institution and a private hospital.

After consuming the food at their houses, sources said, the family members started showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. A few of them, who were admitted as inpatients, have been discharged, and the rest received treatment as outpatients, added sources.

Confirming the licence suspension, Tirunelveli food safety department designated officer Dr Pushparaj said that food samples have been collected. “All 13 suffered AGE after consuming the biryani. The restaurant has been advised to carry out cleaning and maintenance works.

The staff members have been instructed to undergo medical check-ups,” he said. Sources said the restaurant sold 65 units of the biryani on Saturday, 120 on Sunday, and 30 on Monday.