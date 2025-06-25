Tamil Nadu to focus on school-specific plans to improve results

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve Class 10 and Class 12 state board results, the school education department has directed headmasters across Tamil Nadu to analyse the academic performance of their respective schools and prepare a roadmap for improvement.

A circular issued on Tuesday to all chief educational officers (CEOs) and district educational officers (DEOs) included school-specific and subject-specific performance data. They have been asked to review the district-level data, conduct meetings with headmasters, address grievances and chalk out blueprints to improve each school’s performance.

“Schools with low pass percentages can focus on improving pass rates, while those with higher pass percentages can work on raising average marks,” the circular stated. According to school department officials, it is for the first time that detailed data on performance of the schools have been sent to districts for review this early.

School education director S Kannappan told TNIE that micro-level data analysis was carried out this year earlier than usual. “Joint director-level officers have been appointed as monitoring officers to review the meeting of CEOs with headmasters every month and oversee the implementation of the action plan,” he said.