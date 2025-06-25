Three years on, CCMC's multi-level parking projects still on paper

COIMBATORE: Three years ago, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) announced the construction of Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facilities in key commercial areas of the city. However, not a single brick has been laid, leaving shoppers, traders, and the public grappling with parking woes.

In its 2022-23 annual budget, the CCMC first proposed to set up MLCPs at Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram. Later, they also included Raja Street near Oppanakara Street in the project. Both locations are among the busiest commercial hubs in the city, drawing thousands of vehicles every day. The MLCPs were proposed to be built on existing surface-level parking lots, which are currently operated and maintained by the corporation.

However, despite repeated announcements made in subsequent budgets year after year, the project remains in limbo. Many believe that the CCMC has been sitting idly on the matter, without taking necessary action. "We have heard the same announcement every year, but nothing ever changes," said R Ronak, a textile trader on Raja Street. "Customers keep complaining about a lack of parking and often shop elsewhere to avoid the hassle."

The frustration is also echoed by social activists who accuse the CCMC of making hollow promises. "There is negligence and lethargy from the civic body in executing a project that is actually of good use for the public. The delay has affected all stakeholders," said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhipark.

"Cross Cut Road and Oppanakara Street are commercial arteries of the city. A functional MLCP here could have been a game-changer, but there is zero political will. They make announcements and then forget. Meanwhile, traffic congestion and roadside parking troubles worsen by the day," he added.