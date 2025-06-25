Two-crore target: CM Stalin set to launch DMK’s membership drive on July 1

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to launch the party’s membership drive, Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, on July 1, with an ambitious target of enrolling 2 crore members, as per Finance Minister and senior party leader Thangam Thennarasu.

According to sources, once launched, the membership drive is expected to continue for about five to six weeks.

Elaborating on the exercise, Thennarasu while addressing newspersons at the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday said, “On July 2, the day after the launch, district secretaries, ministers, MPs, and MLAs will hold rallies across all districts to inaugurate the membership enrolment camps.”

“On July 3, the party’s booth-level agents, digital agents, and cadre from the youth and women’s wings, along with branch functionaries, will begin visiting every household under their respective booths and spend 10 minutes at each house explaining the government’s achievements and importance of the party’s ideologies in protecting Tamil language, soil and dignity,” he explained.

Members can be enrolled both digitally through a mobile application and manually through membership forms.

Sources further said a detailed road map for implementation of Oraniyil Tamil Nadu and Udanpirappe Vaa has been crafted and is being overseen by the Populus Empowerment Network (PEN), which is handling the ruling party’s campaign strategies.