15 Tamil Nadu cops to get CM medal for anti-drug work on August 15

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced 15 policemen from the state will receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for outstanding work in eradicating drug production and illicit trafficking in the state.

The officers who are set to receive the award on August 15 this year are: Ashish Rawat, SP of Sivagangai district, A.Marimuthu, Inspector of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Melur, Madurai District, M.Vasanthakumar, Inspector of Police, Perumanallur Police Station, Tiruppur District, N.Raja Singh, Inspector of Police, Intelligence Section, Greater Chennai Police, S.Radha Krishnan, Inspector of Police, R-3 Ashok Nagar L&O Police Station, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police, M.C.Ramesh, Inspector of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Ambattur, Avadi Police Commissionerate, K.Babu Suresh kumar, Inspector of Police, NIB CID, Salem, T.Anbarasi, Inspector of Police, Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai Zone.

S.Ramesh, Special Sub Inspector of Police -558, Crime Headquaters, Chennai, N.Dhanabalan, Sub Inspector of Police, D-3 Podanur L&O Police Station, Coimbatore City. , M.Eranian, Sub Inspector of Police, Valivalam Police Station, Nagapattinam District, K.Kathiresan, Sub- Inspector of Police, Kumuli Police Station, Theni District, C.Gurusamy, Special Sub-Inspector of Police -121, Central Railway Police Station, Chennai, M. Suseendran, Special Sub- Inspector of Police - 3580, NIB CID, Dindigul and C. Murugan, Inspector of Police, Serious Crime Squad, Madurai City.