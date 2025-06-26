DMK’s digital agents to assess reach of schemes

CHENNAI: “Under the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu initiative, 68,000 booth digital agents (BDAs) of our party, apart from engaging in membership enrolment, will also take stock of whether the benefits of government schemes have reached households –by visiting every home in their respective booths,” said DMK IT wing secretary and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Wednesday.

Rajaa took part in a training session, held at Anna Arivalayam, for the party’s IT wing functionaries from all 234 Assembly constituencies on how to use the mobile application developed specifically for the membership drive.

These functionaries are designated as OTNACs (Oraniyil Tamil Nadu Assembly Coordinators). These 234 OTNACs will, in turn, train the BDAs of all booths in their respective constituencies from June 27 to 29. Party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the membership drive on July 1.

Speaking to the media, Rajaa said, “Through this mega exercise, we will be calling on people to rally behind us for the future of Tamil Nadu. Enemies and betrayers of Tamils must be defeated. For that, the people of TN must unite. This is the message we will be taking to every household.” “The centre is not approving the Keezhadi reports, nor is it releasing funds for education. We will explain all this during the campaign,” he added.