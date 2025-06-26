Drug administration department intensifies checks against home-made cosmetics in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Due to concerns about the rising number of substandard homemade cosmetic products being marketed on social media, the drug administration, working under the health department, has compiled a list of approximately 66 units across the state that sell these products, primarily through social media promotions.

The department has begun to verify whether these products are being produced in compliance with the rules set by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A senior official from the department said they have received complaints about social media handles promoting homemade cosmetic products.

About 66 units have been listed in the complaint and block-level checks at these units through district-level officials have been initiated based on the instructions given by the Director of Drugs Control, PU Karthigeyan. If necessary, legal action will be taken against manufacturing units under Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, said officials.

There are around 38 basic products classified under the category of 'personal care and cosmetics', which include skin powder, skin powder for infants, tooth powder, toothpaste, skin creams, hair oils, shampoo, nail polish enamel, after-shave lotion, powder hair dyes, henna mehendi powder, sindoor, face pack, kajal, cold wax hair remover, cream bleach, and toilet soap, among others.

"There are 340 cosmetics manufacturers across the state and 37 in the Coimbatore region that will be subjected to periodic checks. Additionally, we have intensified our checks against units that promote their products on social media, without obtaining the necessary licences. Of 66, two units were found doing promotions in the Coimbatore region," said S Marimuthu, Assistant Director of Drug Control, Coimbatore zone.