Drug administration department intensifies checks against home-made cosmetics in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Due to concerns about the rising number of substandard homemade cosmetic products being marketed on social media, the drug administration, working under the health department, has compiled a list of approximately 66 units across the state that sell these products, primarily through social media promotions.
The department has begun to verify whether these products are being produced in compliance with the rules set by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
A senior official from the department said they have received complaints about social media handles promoting homemade cosmetic products.
About 66 units have been listed in the complaint and block-level checks at these units through district-level officials have been initiated based on the instructions given by the Director of Drugs Control, PU Karthigeyan. If necessary, legal action will be taken against manufacturing units under Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, said officials.
There are around 38 basic products classified under the category of 'personal care and cosmetics', which include skin powder, skin powder for infants, tooth powder, toothpaste, skin creams, hair oils, shampoo, nail polish enamel, after-shave lotion, powder hair dyes, henna mehendi powder, sindoor, face pack, kajal, cold wax hair remover, cream bleach, and toilet soap, among others.
"There are 340 cosmetics manufacturers across the state and 37 in the Coimbatore region that will be subjected to periodic checks. Additionally, we have intensified our checks against units that promote their products on social media, without obtaining the necessary licences. Of 66, two units were found doing promotions in the Coimbatore region," said S Marimuthu, Assistant Director of Drug Control, Coimbatore zone.
Officials said if someone wants to manufacture cosmetics for commercial purposes, they can get a licence within 45 days through an offline application process, by applying for a COS-8 licence from the Director of Drug Control in Chennai. They should pay Rs 10,000 (for 10 products). The licence is valid for a lifetime.
However, they should retain it by paying Rs 10,000 every five years. The licence would be issued based on the self-declaration for compliance with good manufacturing practices.
Following this, the department conducts a field visit to the manufacturing unit.
Cosmetic products are approved by CDSCO if they conform to standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). BIS standards provide specifications that are to be followed for raw materials and finished products. Similarly, they have to comply with the 7th Schedule of the Cosmetics Rules (2020), which specifically addresses Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and requirements for premises, plants, and equipment used in the manufacture of cosmetics.
It outlines necessary standards and guidelines to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of cosmetic products during the manufacturing process. During this, drug inspectors are instructed to verify the guidelines given under these two categories.
Officials said following issues, a majority of e-commerce sites demanded licences from manufacturers. Many sellers started to hide their contact details to avoid inspections.
Officials added that in contrast, many manufacture homemade products genuinely, but lack knowledge of licensing procedures. During checks, we advise them to get a licence, the official further said.
It may be noted that they have taken similar action against social media promotions of hair oil mixed with rabbit blood. Inquiries were held at a few places in Coimbatore and Erode districts.